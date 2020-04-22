Geffen Playhouse to Premiere Virtual, Interactive The Present—To Be Experienced From Home

Audiences experiencing illusionist Helder Guimarães' newest live show will receive a package on their doorstep in advance.

Illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimarães (Invisible Tango, Verso) will return to Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse—virtually—for the world premiere of his newest show The Present. Directed by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic World, Indiana Jones), the live, interactive online show marks the first full-length production to come out of the theatre’s new Geffen Stayhouse initiative.

Guimarães' The Present will take place virtually via a secure online platform with a maximum of 25 participants per show. Each participant will be mailed a sealed mystery package in advance, the contents of which will only be revealed during the course of each performance, as the story unfolds.

The Present is inspired by Guimarães’ own life experience with quarantine during childhood. Weaving storytelling and his signature illusions, Guimarães leads the audience through a funny and moving story of lessons he learned when he least expected it.

Previews for The Present begin May 7 ahead of a May 14 opening. Tickets are priced per household, starting at $60. Visit geffenplayhouse.org to purchase or for more information.

Geffen Stayhouse launched March 25. The initative so far has provided free, short-form original content from Geffen Playhouse alums and others on a weekly basis, including Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, Tony nominee Rory O’Malley, Obie Award winner Lauren Patten, Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn, Drama Desk Award winner Benjamin Scheuer, and Dixie Longate.

