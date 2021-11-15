Gender-Swapped Company Revival, Starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, Resumes on Broadway November 15

The Marianne Elliott-helmed production of the Sondheim musical was in previews when the coronavirus shutdown began.

It took some time, but Bobbie’s birthday party is back on. Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped version of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company resumes previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre November 15. The show had played nine performances in March 2020 prior to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The production will now officially open December 9 (its originally scheduled opening, March 22 of last year, was composer Sondheim’s 90th birthday).

Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, who star as Bobbie and Joanne, respectively, are joined by fellow returning cast members Matt Doyle as Jamie, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte as P.J. Manu Narayan joins the cast for its return, replacing Kyle Dean Massey as Theo.

Rounding out the company are Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

The production, which comes to New York after playing London's West End, also features choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram serves as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting is by Cindy Tolan.

Day-of Rush tickets, priced at $43, will be sold at the Jacobs box office upon opening (two tickets per customer, based on availability).