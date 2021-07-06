Gender-Swapped Company Revival, Starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, Will Return to Broadway Earlier Than Expected

Most of the cast will return to the roles they were playing when previews began prior to the pandemic.

Director Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped version of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, which had been scheduled to resume performances at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre December 20 with an official opening January 9, 2022, will now begin performances one month earlier on November 15. The new opening night is scheduled for December 9.

The Broadway engagement initially began previews March 2, 2020, 10 days before theatres were given the order to go dark in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Opening night was set for March 22, which was Sondheim’s 90th birthday. Shortly after, the musical celebrated its 50th anniversary (though cast members from this latest staging and stagings past found a way to commemorate the milestone virtually).

Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, who star as Bobbie and Joanne, respectively, will be joined by returning cast members Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J .with Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Casting for the role of Theo, played by Kyle Dean Massey during the initial preview engagement, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Director Elliott said, “We always wanted to bring Company back as soon as possible, and when the opportunity was presented to start performances a month earlier, we knew we had to jump on it. This production has always been about bringing people together to share in laughter, joy, and friendship, and I’m beyond thrilled that we are able to reunite almost all of our remarkable cast to make this happen.”

Producer Chris Harper added, “There were 135 people working on Company when the shutdown happened. Knowing that this many people are counting on the show coming back as soon as possible has been a huge motivator for us. So, when the schedules of a number of key creative team members made this possible, it was a no brainer. We had to make it happen. This is a musical about the one thing we have all been missing—company—so to be back on Broadway even sooner feels great.”

The production also features choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram serves as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting is by Cindy Tolan.

