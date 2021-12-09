Gender-Swapped Revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company Opens on Broadway December 9

Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone star in the Marianne Elliott-helmed production of the late composer's examination of life and marriage in New York City.

Director Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped version of Company, by the late Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, officially opens at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre December 9. The show had played nine performances in March 2020 prior to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed previews November 15 this year, with Sondheim in the audience less than two weeks before his passing at the age of 91.

"He was truly the greatest artist that we in our lifetime, possibly will ever know in this art form," Elliott shared from the stage prior to the first performance after news of Sondheim's death had broke. "He really understood about art, and he really understood about the now and why art should speak to the now. It’s not a museum piece. It’s about speaking to its audience." Patti LuPone, who earned an Olivier Award for the production's West End bow and reprises her performance as Joanne stateside, subsequently dedicated that and all future performances to the composer.

Watch: The Cast of Broadway's New Company Shares Their Stephen Sondheim Stories

LuPone stars alongside fellow Tony winner Katrina Lenk, who takes on the central role of bachelorette Bobbie (in the original, bachelor Bobby). They are joined by Matt Doyle as Jamie, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Bobby Conte as P.J., and Manu Narayan as Theo.

Rounding out the company are Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

The production also features choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram serves as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting is by Cindy Tolan.

Throughout the run, day-of rush tickets, priced at $43, will be sold at the Jacobs box office upon opening (two tickets per customer, based on availability).

