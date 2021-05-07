Gennean Scott Named Broadway League's 1st Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

The former dancer was recently vice president of Human Capital and Inclusion at Omaha Performing Arts.

Gennean Scott has been named The Broadway League's first director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. The Omaha native will begin working for the national trade association for the Broadway industry July 6.

The former dancer, human resources administrator, and educator was most recently vice president of Human Capital and Inclusion at Omaha Performing Arts, where she led and created EDI initiatives and programs.

"It is important in our industry that all voices are seen and heard, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work together and affect change to create a more equitable and inclusive Broadway,” said Scott.

“We are so thrilled to have Gennean join The Broadway League. With 20 years of experience and a lifelong passion for the arts, she will be a crucial member of the team as Broadway returns and we keep doing the work to achieve equity and inclusion and creating a workforce that reflects our communities and our country,” added Charlotte. St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “As we look to the future, we want to continue to expand our existing programs, provide even greater access, and forge more partnerships with diverse audiences so Broadway can come back better and stronger than before.”

For the past seven years, Scott has worked as a key leader for Omaha Performing Arts. As vice president of Human Capital and Inclusion, she conceived and spearheaded programs that have increased and retained BIPOC staff. In 2013 she founded and directed a non-profit dance school to promote equity in the arts for Omaha youth. As a co-founder of the Black Arts Leadership Alliance, a network of Black professionals in the Midwest dedicated to empowering, training, recruiting, and retaining African-Americans and Black arts workers, she has helped the organization establish a strategic vision for growth. She also serves as a co-founder of the Nebraska Association of African American Human Resources Professionals, an organization designed to center Black voices in human resources and in the workplace.