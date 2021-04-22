George Gershwin–Inspired Movie Musical Fascinating Rhythm Announced

Once and Sing Street creator John Carney will direct and co-write the film with two Oscar-winning megaproducers attached.

A movie musical inspired by the songs and life of George Gerswhin has found its creative team in director and co-writer John Carney, along with producers Martin Scorsese and Irwin Winkler. Fascinating Rhythm follows a young woman as she explores New York City’s past and present.

Deadline reports the film is being marketed by Endeavor Content in hopes of a studio pick-up. The Gershwin estate has approved the project, allowing for the use of the composer’s songs as part of the soundtrack.

Carney created two popular musical films that have already found their way to the stage: the Tony-winning Once and the Broadway-aimed Sing Street. The multihyphenate co-wrote the score for the latter , which debuted Off-Broadway in 2019 at New York Theatre Workshop.

Oscar winners Scorsese and Winkler have previously calibrated on popular films like Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Independently, Winkler has worked on musical films before like De-Lovely, starring Tony winner Kevin Kline as Cole Porter.

Check out Tony winner Tommy Tune below singing “Fascinating Rhythm” from the 2015 City Center Encores! production of George and Ira Gershwin’s Lady, Be Good.

