George Salazar, Eden Espinosa, Maura Tierney, More Score 2020 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award Nominations

The winners will be announced online later this year.

The Geffen Playhouse production of Jen Silverman’s Witch and Center Theatre Group’s staging of Paula Vogel’s Indecent (co-produced with Boston's Huntington Theatre Company) will go head-to-head in several categories at the 2020 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards, with both nominated for Best Production, Best Writing, and Best Director for Marti Lyons and Rachel Taichman, respectively.

The Best Production category is rounded out by A Noise Within’s Gem of the Ocean, ÉLAN Ensemble’s How We’re Different From Animals, The Great Leap at Pasadena Playhouse (an East West Players co-production), and Latino Theater Company’s The Mother of Henry.

The honors, which celebrate the best of L.A. theatre in 2019, will be announced online at a later date, forgoing the traditional ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered theatres.

Witch tied for the most nominations—seven—with Mary Zimmerman’s Argonautika at A Noise Within. The Jen Silverman drama also scored Best Lead Performance nominations for Maura Tierney (E.R., The Affair) and Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter) as well as Best Ensemble Performance and Costume Design. Argonautika scored nods in the creative categories like Adapted Writing, Choreography, and Set Design.

Other notable nominations this year include Lucas Hnath’s Dana H. in the Adapted Writing and Solo Performance (the latter going to Deirdre O’Connell, who is the only one in the category). Elsewhere, George Salazar, who played Seymour in Pasadena Playhouse’s production of Little Shop of Horrors, earned a nod for Best Lead Performance. Falsettos’ Eden Espinosa scored a Featured Performance nomination for her portrayal of Trina in the Center Theatre Group engagement of the tour.

For a full list of nominations, visit LosAngelesDramaCriticsCirlce.com .

