George Salazar, Lilli Cooper, More Perform on TheaterWorksUSA's Virtual Fall Benefit October 8

The event benefits the core programming of TheaterWorksUSA, which develops and tours plays and musicals for young audiences.

Miguel Cervantes; George Salazar; Chuck, Eddie, and Lilli Cooper; Jalynn Steele; Quentin Earl Darrington; Saint Aubyn; Terence Archie; Cicily Daniels; and The Skivvies all perform at Connecting the Dots, the virtual fall benefit for TheaterWorksUSA streaming on Broadway On Demand October 8 beginning at 7 PM ET.

Admission to the event is free with registration, though the company is suggesting a general admission donation of $25. VIP registration is available with a $100 donation, which includes access to a pre-show virtual VIP cocktail party beginning at 6:30 PM ET.

Directed by Heather Arnson, Connecting the Dots honors Paul Reynolds and Peter H. Reynolds for their contributions to educational and cultural development of young people.

The event is a benefit for TheaterWorksUSA, with ticket sales and donations supporting their mission of bringing professional, original plays and musicals to young audiences around the country. Though the spread of COVID-19 has sidelined their live programming for the moment, the company announced a streaming release of the Joe Iconis-penned musical about the American election system, We the People, which premieres October 24 on YouTube.

Along with exposing kids to theatre nationwide, TheaterWorksUSA has long served as a springboard for up-and-coming theatre writers, including Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler, Lawrence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, Julia Jordan, and Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk. The Lightning Thief, which toured the country and enjoyed a 2019 Broadway run, was also originally developed and produced as a TheaterWorksUSA title.

To register or donate, visit TWUSA.org.