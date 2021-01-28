George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Idina Menzel Among 2021 L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award Nominees

The stage stars appeared in West Coast productions of Little Shop of Horrors and Skintight.

A number of theatre favorites have been nominated for the 2021 L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, following their outstanding performances in productions during the 2019–2020 season. Among the nominees are George Salazar and Mj Rodriguez for Pasadena Playhouse’s production of Little Shop of Horrors and Tony winner Idina Menzel for Geffen Playhouse’s staging of Skintight.

Other notables scoring nods include Tony nominees Alfred Molina for The Father at Pasadena Playhouse and Tovah Feldshuh for Sisters in Law at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, along with Hairspray Live! star Garrett Clayton for Rockwell Table & Stage's musical parody of It.

Botht Little Shop of Horrors and Rockwell's It are up for Best Production of a Musical (Large Theatre), alongside Love Actually Live! at the Wallis Annenberg Center. Scoring nods for Best Production of a Play (Large Theatre) are Mainstreet Theatre Company’s And Then They Came For Me: Remembering The World Of Anne Frank, A Noise Within’s Gem of the Ocean, and Geffen's Witch.

Frankenstein at the Wallis Annenberg Center is the most-nominated production this year with 12 nods, including Best Production of a Play (Intimate Theatre). The venue is also a Best Season contender with Pasadena Playhouse and A Noise Within.