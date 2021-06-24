Get a 1st Listen to a Track From In the Light, A Faustian Tale Performed by Jeremy Jordan and Bobby Conte Thornton

Broadway Records will host a virtual listening party for the album on June 29, featuring the musical's writing team and studio album cast members.

It's a centuries old story of power and greed, and now it's a new musical in development with a studio cast recording. The album In the Light, A Faustian Tale, from composer Michael Mott and book writer Nathan Wright, drops June 25 from Broadway Records. Playbill has a first listen to the track "More," sung by Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan and Bobby Conte Thornton. The album is available for preorder on BroadwayRecords.com, with four tracks immediately available upon order. Listen below to Jordan singing the title character with a very devilish Thornton as the Traveler. BwayRecords · More (from In The Light) - Bobby Conte Thornton & Jeremy Jordan Broadway Records will also host a virtual listening party for the concept album at 5 PM ET on June 29 on its YouTube channel. The party will feature the musical’s writing team, Mott and Wright, and the album's cast members, includnig Jordan and Thornton, Solea Pfeiffer, Anne Fraser, and Aisha Jackson.