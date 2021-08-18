Get a 1st Listen to a Track From My Marcello, Performed by Santino Fontana and Elizabeth Stanley

Cast Recordings & Albums   Get a 1st Listen to a Track From My Marcello, Performed by Santino Fontana and Elizabeth Stanley
By Talaura Harms
Aug 18, 2021
 
The new musical, based on the film Roseanna's Grave, features a score by Rosabella Gregory and Dina Gregory, with a book by Corey Brunish.
Santino Fontana and Elizabeth Stanley
The new musical in development, My Marcello, releases its world premiere recording August 20 on Broadway Records, but Playbill has a first listen of a track featuring the voice talents of Tony winner Santino Fontana and current Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley.

Based on the 1997 film Roseanna's Grave (a.k.a. For Roseanna), the story centers on a man who tries to keep everyone in town alive until he can afford to buy one of the last two remaining burial plots for his gravely ill wife. The musical features a score by U.K. twin sister writing duo Rosabella and Dina Gregory, and book by Corey Brunish.

Listen to the track "Unexpected Freedom" below, in which Marcello (Fontana) and his sister-in-law Cecelia (Stanley), who Roseanna has decided should marry after her passing, celebrate their lack of romantic chemistry.

The recording cast also includes Tony nominees Laura Osnes (Grease), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Terrence Mann (Pippin), and Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), plus Drama Desk nominee Raymond Jaramillo McLeod (Wonderful Town).

