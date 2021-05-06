Get a 1st Listen to a Track From Ride the Cyclone: World Premiere Cast Recording, Out May 7

Kholby Wardell performs "Noel's Lament" in this exclusive advance release.

Strap in and hang on. Ghostlight Records is releasing Ride the Cyclone: World Premiere Cast Recording on digital and streaming platforms May 7, and we've got an exclusive first listen to one of the tracks.

In the musical, with a book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, the Saint Cassian High School Chamber Choir boards a faulty roller coaster, leading to their tragic demise. They find themselves in an afterlife where a mechanical fortune teller makes them compete for another chance at existence in the storytelling competition of their literal lives.

In this exclusive track, original cast member Kholby Wardell makes his plea in "Noel's Lament," singing about his alter-ego Monique Garbot, "a hooker with a heart of black charred coal."

Originally developed and created in Canada with Victoria BC’s Atomic Vaudeville, Ride the Cyclone made its U.S. premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in fall 2015 before an Off-Broadway run with MCC Theater in late 2016. The show has toured Canada twice and played several U.S. regional theatres.

The cast recording also features Lillian Castillo, Chaz Duffy, Scott Redmond, Jacob Richmond, Emily Rohm, Tiffany Tatreau, and Brooke Maxwell, with a vocal ensemble including Sarah Carlé, Richard Moody, Diane Pancel, Anne Schaefer, and Aaron Scoones. Maxwell also serves as producer, music director, and conductor, and provides arrangements and orchestrations. The album is executive produced by Kevin McCollum and Morris Berchard.

Pre-order or pre-save Ride the Cyclone: World Premiere Cast Recording from Ghostlight Records here. Customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive the track “What the World Needs.”

