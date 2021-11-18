Get a 1st Listen to a Track From Todd Almond's Upcoming Holiday Album

The singer-songwriter, currently on Broadway in Girl From the North Country, releases A Pony for Christmas November 19.

Singer-songwriter and Girl From the North Country star Todd Almond's debut holiday album A Pony for Christmas releases from Ghostlight Records for streaming and digital purchase November 19. Get a first listen to Almond singing "Welcome Home," written for his musical The Odyssey and included on A Pony for Christmas, above.

Produced by Almond and Peter Sachon, A Pony For Christmas combines Almond's folk, rock, pop, and theatre influences for 13 holiday-themed tracks, including covers of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "O Holy Night." The album also features five original songs written by Almond, including tunes from his musicals Iowa and The Odyssey.

Almond, currently appearing on screen in Gossip Girl and on stage in Girl From the North Country, recently toured the country co-starring with Courtney Love in his original musical Kansas City Choir Boy. He also starred in three of his original musicals at Central Park's Delacorte Theater: The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, and The Odyssey.

To pre-order or pre-save A Pony for Christmas, click here.