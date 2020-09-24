Get a 1st Listen to Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Singing From New Musical Willow

Created by TikTok stars Morgan Smith, Abigail Greenwood, and Sushi Soucy, the new musical is part of the Averno Universe.

Broadway Records will release three albums from young composers and TikTok stars Morgan Smith, Abigail Greenwood, and Sushi Soucy, the creators of the Averno Universe—a fictional realm spanning multiple media platforms. The first album, a concept recording of their new musical Willow, drops September 25. Listen to Anastasia star Christy Altomare singing "How to Let Go" from the upcoming release below.

The Averno Universe is an immersive, interactive IP of interlocking musicals, comics, novels, and virtual reality that centers on a southern town. Originally created in 2019 by Smith, the Averno Universe expanded in the wake of COVID-19 to include 60 artists across 14 countries, all with the shared goal of creating a form of theatrical art that could exist in new mediums.

Two more albums, Bittersummer and Over and Out, will be released later this year.

For more information, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

