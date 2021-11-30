Get a 1st Listen to Blaine Krauss Singing 'The Glamorous Life' From Sondheim Unplugged

The first of a three-album series, Sondheim Unplugged releases December 1 from Yellow Sound Label.

Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume One releases for digital purchase, streaming, and as a 2-CD set from Yellow Sound Label December 1. Inspired by a NYC cabaret series, the album features a host of Broadway and cabaret favorites singing acoustic takes on songs by late composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

Performers featured on Volume One include Annie Golden, Danielle Ferland, Teri Ralston, Alice Ripley, Sally Mayes, Stearns Matthews, Claybourne Elder, and Blaine Krauss. Get an exclusive first listen to Krauss' "The Glamorous Life" from the album below.

Krauss sings the version of "The Glamorous Life" written for the 1977 movie adaptation of Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's A Little Night Music, which replaced a different song of the same name from the Broadway score.

Second and third volumes in the series are set to release March 22, 2022 (on what would have been Sondheim's 92nd birthday) and June 1. The project will ultimately include performances from 65 singers and 120 songs.

A titan of musical theatre, Stephen Sondheim penned a groundbreaking canon of works including such musicals as West Side Story, Gypsy, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, and Assassins. The Tony-, Pulitzer-, Oscar-, and Grammy–winning songwriter passed away November 26 at the age of 91.

Sondheim Unplugged is produced by Phil Geoffrey Bond (creator and host of the cabaret series), and features music director Joseph Goodrich on piano.

To pre-order the album and preview an additional track, visit SondheimUnplugged.com.

