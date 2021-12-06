Get a 1st Listen to Michael Urie, James Monroe Iglehart, Lillias White, Christian Borle, and More in Twits in Love

Check out the first two episodes of the steampunk audio drama by Tom Alan Robbins, premiering on Broadway Podcast Network December 7.

Adjust your goggles and hit play as Broadway Podcast Network takes you deep into the new audio comedy Twits in Love. Billed a "steampunk distraction," the new series by Tom Alan Robbins premieres December 7, but Playbill has a first listen to episodes 1 and 2. Check them out below.

The tale of love (and possible destruction of civilization) stars Michael Urie as well-to-do club owner Cyril Chippington-Smythe, Dakin Matthews as his steam-powered valet Bentley, Christian Borle as Cyril's chinless cousin Binky, and Helen Cespedes as the toothy Alice Witherspoon, the object of Binky's affection who is determined to marry Cyril (and also destroy the world).





Perk up your ears for appearances from Mary Testa as Cyril's Aunt Hypatia, Kiera Allen as the shy but brilliant Pansy Freehold, James Monroe Iglehart as the censorious club hatter Ahmed Ben Fitzwilliam, Stephen DeRosa as the eccentric C. Langford Cheeseworth, and Lilias White as a disembodied, omnipotent voice. The cast also includes Ann Harada, Taylor Iman Jones, Nick Sullivan, and Teddy Yudain.

Twits in Love is created by Robbins—best known for his acting credits on the Broadway stage including The Lion King, in which he created the role of Pumbaa. It is co-directed by Robbins and Dori Berinstein, and produced by Berinstein, Alan Seales, and Broadway Podcast Network. Sound design and editing is by Brett Ashleigh, sound engineering by Seales, Brittany Bigalow, and Kimberlee Garris. Liz Armstrong executive produces along with the BPN team: Beatriz Westby, Katie Rosin, Ayanna Prescod, and Ethan Halpern.

Find Twits in Love on the BPN App or wherever you get your podcasts.