Get a 1st Listen to Sharon D Clarke's 'Lot's Wife' From Upcoming Caroline, or Change Broadway Revival Cast Album

The Broadway Records release will also feature performances from Caissie Levy, Samantha Williams, and more.

Roundabout Theatre Company's current Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change is set to release a cast album through Broadway Records digitally December 17, with a physical release set for January 14. The double-CD release preserves Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner's complete score.

Get a first listen to Sharon D Clarke, who reprises her Olivier-winning performance in the title role, sing the show's eleven o'clock number "Lot's Wife" in the track below.

Clarke leads the cast alongside Alexander Bello as Jackie Thibodeaux, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, Adam Makké as Noah Gellman, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer and The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, Jayden Theophile as Joe Thibodeaux, Nasia Thomas as Radio 1, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman, and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick.

The cast also includes Gabriel Amoroso and Jaden Myles Waldman, who share the role of Noah Gellman with Makké; and Richard Alexander Phillips, an alternate for both Jackie and Joe Thibodeaux.

Caroline, or Change centers on a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana. The work, semi-autobiographical for book writer and lyricist Kushner, premiered in 2003 at Off-Broadway's Public Theater before moving to Broadway the same year.

Roundabout's revival, which opened October 27, is a transfer of a British production that began at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017 before playing London's West End the following year. The production is helmed by Michael Longhurst, with choreography by Ann Yee, music supervision by Nigel Lilley, music direction by Joseph Joubert, set and costume design by Fly Davis, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound design by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert, and Buryl Red, hair and wig design by Amanda Miller, and make-up design by Sarah Cimino. The production is set to continue performances at Broadway's Studio 54 through January 9, 2022.

The new revival cast album, the work's second-ever recording, is produced by Elliot Scheiner, Nigel Lilley, Tesori, and Van Dean, with Lawrence Manchester mixing and editing. Sydney Beers, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jim Kierstead/Broadway Factor, and Richard Allen/Taran Gray are the album's executive producers, with Gina Maria Leonetti, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Walport Productions, Franklin Theatrical Group/John Wall, and Mia Moravis serving as associate producers.

