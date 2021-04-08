Get a 1st Listen to the Concept Album for Little Black Book, a Musical Inspired by 'Hollywood Madam' Heidi Fleiss

Natalie Weiss, Alice Ripley, Orfeh, Mandy Gonzalez, Jessica Vosk, Brittney Johnson, and more are featured on the new recording.

Check out the names in this Little Black Book, the star-studded concept album for the new Billy Recce musical inspired by the life of "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss. The digital album is available April 9, ahead of an April 30 CD release. The 11-track album features an A-list roster of talent lending voice to Fleiss, including Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Tony nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde), In the Heights and Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez, Wicked stars Jessica Vosk and Brittney Johnson, American Idol alums Diana DeGarmo and Vonzell Solomon, Lortel Award winner Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Six’s Samantha Pauly, and recording artist Natalie Weiss. Tony winner Lillias White(Fela!, Dreamgirls) appears as Heidi’s mentor, Madame Alex. Also featured on the recording are Sarah Kleist, Amanda Lopez, and Lauren Robinson. Fleiss's heyday was the early 1990s, before an arrest for pandering interrupted her lucrative business. She was eventually convicted for tax evasion and sentenced to federal prison. She never revealed the names of the Hollywood celebrity clients in her "little black book." The pop-rock musical examines Fleiss' public persona and the underlying vulnerabilities of a woman destroyed by the tabloid press. Here's a first listen to the song "Summer in Nevada," performed by Weiss (Emojiland The Musical). BwayRecords · Summer in Nevada - Natalie Weiss Little Black Book has a book, lyrics, and music by Recce, and is co-conceived with director Will Nunziata. It is produced by Nunziata, Recce, and Lloyd Kikoler, and executive produced by DGM Productions with Scott Humpal.

