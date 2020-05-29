Get a 1st Listen to ‘Times Are Hard for Dreamers’ From the Amélie Original London Cast Album

The new recording will be released June 5.

Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals will release the original London cast recording of Amélie for digital streaming and purchase June 5. Get a first listen to “Times Are Hard for Dreamers” above.

To pre-order the album, click here.

The new release preserves a significant revision of the show, which played a brief Broadway run in 2017. With a score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen and a book by Craig Lucas, this new revision of Amélie played London’s West End in 2019 following a U.K. tour and a premiere production at the Watermill Theatre. The production was directed by Michael Fentiman, with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Barnaby Race. Samuel Wilson was music director and provided additional orchestrations.

“It was wonderful working with Michael Fentiman and his team on this re-imagined Amélie,” says Tysen. “I am thrilled to be recording this new version which includes new songs and a few reinstated numbers, all performed by an extraordinary ensemble.”

The album includes performances from the entire original London cast of 13 actor-musicians, including Audrey Brisson as Amélie, Sophie Crawford as Gina, Faoileann Cunningham as Georgette/Sylvie, Rachel Dawson as Amadine/Philomene, Oliver Grant as Lucien/Mysterious Man/Gnome, Chris Jared as Nino, Caolan McCarthy as Hipolito/Elton, Samuel Morgan-Grahame as Joseph/Fluffy, Emma Jane Morton as Delphine, Kate Robson-Stuart as Suzanne, Josh Sneesby as Blind Beggar, Jez Unwin as Raphael/Bretodeau, and Johnson Willis as Collignon/Dufayel.

The recording is produced by Concord Chief Theatricals Executive Sean Patrick Flahaven, and co-produced by Michael Fentiman, Barnaby Race, and Nathan Tysen.

The revised version of the show is also available for performance licensing worldwide from Concord Theatricals.

Take a look at the complete track list:

The Flight of the Blue Fly

World’s Best Papa

Post Mortem

The Sound of Going Round in Circles

The Commute Home

When the Booth Goes Bright

The Bottle Drops

Girl With the Glass

How to Tell Time

Tour de France

Goodbye, Amélie

Half Asleep

Backyard

Sister’s Pickle

Halfway

Window Seat

Thin Air

There’s No Place Like Gnome

Times Are Hard for Dreamers

Blue Arrow Suite

The Late Nino Quincampoix

A Better Haircut

Stay

Halfway (Reprise)

Where Do We Go From Here?