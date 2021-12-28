Get a 1st Listen to Troy Iwata on the Title Song From How to Repair a Mechanical Heart

Broadway performer and TikTok star JJ Niemann will host an online listening party for the new musical's concept album.

Newly launched production company The Bad Kids will present an online listening party for the concept album of the new musical How to Repair a Mechanical Heart. Popular theatre TikTok creator JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon) will host the event, featuring members of the cast and creative team. The free listening party will stream December 30 at 8 PM ET.

Based on the YA novel by JC Lillis, How to Repair a Mechanical Heart centers on two guys who meet in a fan fiction chat group and plan a road trip to a television show convention. Check out Be More Chill's Troy Iwata singing the title song in the video clip above.

The concept album is led by Iwata and Chris Medlin (Diana, Mean Girls), with Trey Harrington, Maria Habeeb, Lily Talevski, Stephen Smith, Mara Jill Herman, Ben Roseberry (The Lion King), Ben Bogen (Frozen), John Jeffords, Katelyn Lauria, Pilar Martinez, and John Rodney Turner.

The musical adaptation is conceived and directed by Marc Erdahi. It features a book and lyrics by Jay Falzone and music by Trent Jeffords. Musical direction is by Julianne B. Merrill.

The Bad Kids—with a mission to create a community-based platform for developing and promoting new theatrical works—has partnered with Transcend Streaming and Uproar Theatrics to produce and air the listening party. To reserve a digital ticket (or snag some swag provided by Broadway Boxed Up), visit BadKidsAreHere.com.