Get a 1st Listen to 'Unexpected Song' From Marie Osmond's Upcoming Album

Unexpected, featuring Broadway, classical, and standard tunes, drops December 10.

Marie Osmond has always been a little bit Broadway, and her upcoming album Unexpected, releasing December 10 on her own label Oliveme LLC, features songs from some of Broadway's favorite composers. Get a first listen above at Osmond singing Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Unexpected Song."

"I was captivated by the melody on first hearing this song—though I was not then entirely familiar yet with the musical Song and Dance. The title alone was intriguing and beckoned my interest," said Osmond. "'Life is like an old time railway journey... delays... sidetracks, smoke, dust, cinders, and jolts, interspersed only occasionally by beautiful vistas and thrilling bursts of speed. The trick is to thank the Lord for letting you have the ride.' I dedicate this song to all of you. Thank you for your love through the years."

In addition to Song and Dance, the album features numbers from the musicals Carousel, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, and more. With Unexpected, the multi-gold and platinum selling recording artist also leans into her 20-plus years of opera training with selections from Turandot, Rinaldo, and Rusalka, all accompanied by The Prague Symphony Orchestra.

Osmond's recording career began in 1973 with her debut single "Paper Roses" reaching the Number 1 spot on the Billboard charts. Her television variety show with brother Donny ran from 1976–1979, permanently cementing the duo in pop culture history.

Osmond made her Broadway debut as Anna Leonowens in the 1996 revival of The King and I. In 2010, she returned with her brother in Donny & Marie, A Broadway Christmas.

The album is produced by Marie Osmond, Jerry Williams, and Dave Reitzas. Unexpected can be pre-ordered here.