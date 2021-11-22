Get a 1st Look at Sylvia Khoury’s Selling Kabul Off-Broadway

The play, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, began performances at Playwrights Horizons November 17.

After beginning preview performances November 17, Sylvia Khoury’s Selling Kabul is set to officially open at Playwrights Horizons December 6. The production, which was initially scheduled for March 2020, is now playing the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre through December 23.

Selling Kabul tells the story of the human cost of immigration policy and the overlooked legacy of America’s longest war. The production stars Dario Ladani Sanchez (Hand to God at Speakeasy Stage Company) as Taroon, Francis Benhamou (The Profane at Playwrights Horizons) as Leyla, Mattico David (Noura at Playwrights Horizons and Shakespeare Theatre Company) as Jawid, and Marjan Neshat (Julius Caesar at the Public Theater) as Afiya. Tyne Rafaeli directs.

“This play speaks to our collective shame as Americans both through its content and its continued relevance today,” Khoury explained in a previous statement. “What it depicts is an uncomplicated injustice: an American promise broken and a series of Afghan lives ruined. As a first-generation American, I am intimately acquainted with the promise and hope of living and working in this country. What is less often discussed is the uglier side to this American dream—particularly when it’s falsely dangled in front of you, and the pursuit of it puts you in danger. This felt urgent to write, half a decade ago, because a play can depict—in a way that the news cannot fully embody—the devastating, far-reaching consequences of American policies abroad."



A 1st Look at Sylvia Khoury’s Selling Kabul Off-Broadway A 1st Look at Sylvia Khoury’s Selling Kabul Off-Broadway 10 PHOTOS

Selling Kabul features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and stage management by Brett Anders and Bryan Bauer.

The show is produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival.