Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Schmigadoon!, Starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key

The musical series also features a host of Broadway favorites, including Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Schmigadoon!, the upcoming musical comedy series from Apple+, in the new featurette above.

The show stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a traveling couple who cross a bridge and are trapped in a magical town that appears out of nowhere. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”

Also featured in the cast are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Jane Krakowski, Tony nominee and upcoming West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Aaron Tveit, The Light in the Piazza alum Dove Cameron, Avenue Q favorite Ann Harada, Chicago alum Jaime Camil, and Portlandia star Fred Armisen.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. The series will premiere July 16 on Apple TV+.