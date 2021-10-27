Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Movie in New Sneak Peek

The film is slated to hit movie theatres December 10.

Go behind the scenes of Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story in the newly released featurette. In the video above, Oscar-winning director Spielberg says, "I'm just so proud and honored that I got this shot late in my career of being able to tell this story based on the 1957 Broadway musical."

The first teaser trailer debuted during the 93rd annual Academy Awards earlier this year, with a special introduction by Ariana DeBose (the Tony nominee plays Anita in the movie). A longer trailer offered a listen to Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's "Tonight," as performed by Rachel Zegler as Maria. A third trailer offered sneak peeks at “Mambo” and “America.”

The film, due in theatres December 10, stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, Zegler as Maria, DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, and EGOT winner and star of the original 1961 film Rita Moreno in the newly created role of Valentina (a take on the role of Doc).

A host of Broadway alumni help fill out the cast, including Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee Mike Faist, Iris Menas, Paloma Garcia-Lee, David and Jacob Guzman, Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook, Sara Esty, Garett Hawe, Talia Ryder, Tanairi Vazquez, Eloise Kropp, Kevin Csolak, and Jess LeProtto.

READ: Ivo van Hove's Revival of West Side Story Will Not Reopen on Broadway

The new movie features a screenplay by Tony Kushner and choreography by Justin Peck.

