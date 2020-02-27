Get a First Listen of Beth Leavel, Debbie Gravitte, and Brenda Braxton Singing From Platinum Girls

The original concept album of the new musical drops Feburary 28 from Broadway Records.

Broadway Records will release an original concept album for Platinum Girls—The Musical digitally and in stores February 28. The studio cast is led by Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Debbie Gravitte, plus Tony nominee Brenda Braxton.

Get an exclusive first listen to the trio singing the show's finale above.

Written by Andrew Beall, Russell Moss, and Brad Zumwalt, Platinum Girls tells the story of three women who have been best friends since high school. Forty years after winning a songwriting contest, Elaine, Rube Lee, and Doris mount a comeback concert. Along with Leavel, Gravitte, and Braxton, the recording also features performances from Felicia Boswell, Carla Mongado, and Natalie Weiss.

The album is produced by Matthais Winter, Beall, and Moss, with Doris Davenport, JStar, and Jim and Pam Hicks serving as executive producers. Alan and Michelle Mahler and Carol Ostrow co-produce.