Get a First Listen to Krystina Alabdo and Noah Galvin Singing From Goosebumps the Musical

R.L. Stine's spooky book series gets the musical theatre treatment in a new album, out October 29.

The original studio cast album of Goosebumps the Musical: The Phantom of the Auditorium hits streaming and digital purchase formats October 29 from Ghostlight Records. Get a first listen to Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls) and Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen) above.

As previously reported, joining Alabado and Galvin for the recording are Tony nominees Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Dreamgirls), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate). The ensemble features Arianny Escalona, Alex Gibson, AJ Lewis, Armenia Sarkissian, Shuba Vedula, and Aika Zabala.

Based on the book by R.L. Stine (who makes an appearance on the recording), the musical features book and lyrics by Danny Abosch and a book and lyrics by John Maclay.

The work premiered in 2016 at Milwaukee's Todd Wehr Theater and Portland's Newmark Theatre. The story follows Brooke and Zeke, who are starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom while trying to keep their cool despite an old legend that the play is cursed. When strange messages start appearing and a masked menace starts disrupting rehearsals, they begin to wonder if there is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show.

To pre-order or save Goosebumps the Musical: The Phantom of the Auditorium, click here.