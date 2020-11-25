Get a First Listen to Lea Salonga Singing The Greatest Showman's 'This Is Me' From Upcoming PBS Concert and Live Album

Both the album and film of the Tony-winning Miss Saigon star's concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra arrive November 27.

Lea Salonga's 2019 concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, captured at the Sydney Opera House, will air on PBS as part of its Great Performances series beginning November 27, the same day a physical and digital release of a live album of the concert is due from Broadway Records. Get a first listen to the Tony-winning star of Once On This Island and Miss Saigon singing The Greatest Showman's "This Is Me" from the album and broadcast below. BwayRecords · Lea Salonga: This Is Me Salonga won Tony and Olivier Awards for her performance as Kim in the original production of Miss Saigon, and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island. She has also been seen on the Main Stem in Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, and Allegiance. To pre-order Lea Salonga: Live in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

