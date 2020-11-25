Get a First Listen to Lea Salonga Singing The Greatest Showman's 'This Is Me' From Upcoming PBS Concert and Live Album

Cast Recordings & Albums   Get a First Listen to Lea Salonga Singing The Greatest Showman's 'This Is Me' From Upcoming PBS Concert and Live Album
By Logan Culwell-Block
Nov 25, 2020
 
Both the album and film of the Tony-winning Miss Saigon star's concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra arrive November 27.
Lea Salonga in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra HR
Courtesy of Robert Catto

Lea Salonga's 2019 concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, captured at the Sydney Opera House, will air on PBS as part of its Great Performances series beginning November 27, the same day a physical and digital release of a live album of the concert is due from Broadway Records.

Get a first listen to the Tony-winning star of Once On This Island and Miss Saigon singing The Greatest Showman's "This Is Me" from the album and broadcast below.

Salonga won Tony and Olivier Awards for her performance as Kim in the original production of Miss Saigon, and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island. She has also been seen on the Main Stem in Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, and Allegiance.

To pre-order Lea Salonga: Live in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Celebrate Lea Salonga on the Stage

Celebrate Lea Salonga on the Stage

29 PHOTOS
Sean McDermott and Lea Salonga in <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Sean McDermott and Lea Salonga in Miss Saigon Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga in <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Lea Salonga in Miss Saigon Joan Marcus
Willy Falk and Lea Salonga in <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Willy Falk and Lea Salonga in Miss Saigon Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga and Brian R. Baldomero in <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Lea Salonga and Brian R. Baldomero in Miss Saigon Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga as Eponine on Broadway
Lea Salonga as Eponine in Les Misérables
Lea Salonga as Eponine in <i>Les Miz</i>
Lea Salonga as Eponine in Les Misérables
Lea Salonga in <i>Flower Drum Song</i>
Lea Salonga in Flower Drum Song Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga and José Llana in <i>Flower Drum Song</i>
José Llana and Lea Salonga in Flower Drum Song Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga as Fantine in the first Broadway revival of <i>Les Miserables</i>
Lea Salonga as Fantine in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables Joan Marcus and Michael LePoer Trench
Lea Salonga as Fantine in the first Broadway revival of <i>Les Miserables</i>
Lea Salonga as Fantine in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables Joan Marcus and Michael LePoer Trench
