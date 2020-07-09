Get a First Listen to Melissa Errico Singing 'You Must Believe in Spring'

The Tony nominee will release two singles, both recorded during quarantine, July 10.

Melissa Errico drops a two-track release, Two Spring Songs for Summer, for digital purchase and streaming July 10. Recorded in quarantine in honor of a 2020 spring tarnished by the COVID-19 pandemic, the album presents the Tony nominee's take on two classic spring songs: Michel Legrand's "You Must Believe in Spring" and Alec Wilder's "Blackberry Winter." Get an exclusive first listen to the former ahead of the full album's release above.

Errico's new recording of "You Must Believe in Spring," originally written by Legrand and Jacques Demy for the 1967 film The Young Girls of Rochefort, features new lyrics written at Legrand's request by Alan and Marilyn Bergman that celebrate the resilience of children in times of fear.

"I’ve sung this song countless times—but for the first time I really believe in believing in spring," shares Errico. "I could feel it not as something soothing and reassuring, but as an urgent message offered to my three children—you’re being asked to cope with things far beyond your years, but you must believe in spring."

Two Spring Songs for Summer is engineered by Alejandro Venguer, mastered by Oscar Zambrano, and executive produced by Kurt Deutsch, with Adam Gopnik serving as creative consultant. Errico's music director Tedd Firth accompanies on piano.