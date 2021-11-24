Get a First Listen to Sasha Allen Singing on Jonathan Reid Gealt's Upcoming Album Archetype

The album features performances from such Broadway favorites as Daniel J. Watts, Lilli Cooper, Amber Iman, and more.

Composer Jonathan Reid Gealt releases his fourth studio album Archetype December 3. Get an exclusive first listen to Sasha Allen (Hair) singing "I Don't Need Anything to Know I Love You" from the album above.

Along with Allen, the album is set to feature performances from MaKenzie Thomas, Sophia James, Brooke Simpson, Anilee List, Daniel J. Watts, Lilli Cooper, India Carney, Amber Iman, Kim Cruse, David Simmons Jr., Ashley Jayy, Mario Jose, and Gealt. Members of Broadway Inspirational Voices, including Ben Roseberry, Allen Rene Louis, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Casey Erin Clark, Desiree Rodriguez, and Adee David, are featured on the album as well.

"Archetype was born out of necessity for me," shares Gealt. "With everything that’s happened the past few years, one of the only outlets I could pour my heart into was my music. Because these songs were instrumental in helping to keep me going through it all, I wanted to make sure the album was used as a vehicle to help others as well, so we will be donating a large portion of the album sales to the NAACP."

Archetype is produced by Gealt, Stephen Oremus, and Brian Usifer, with orchestrations and arrangements by Joseph Joubert, Matt Hinkley, Justin Goldner, Michael McElroy, Oremus, Usifer, and Gealt. The Archetype band comprises Sean McDaniel, Q. Robinson, Michael Olatuja, Gregory Riley, James De La Garza, Sara Jacovino, Joubert, Hinkley, Usifer, and Goldner. Cover photo is by Curtis Brown Photography, and the cover design is by Robbie Rozelle.

iTunes pre-orders of Archetype are 10% off and include immediate downloads of "Power (Just a Bully)" and "Ordinary Day." To pre-order Archetype, click here.