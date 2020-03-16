Get a First Listen to 'The Miller's Son' From Upcoming Sondheim Disco Album

Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream drops March 20 from Broadway Records.

Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream will offer disco re-imaginings of Stephen Sondheim tunes, with performances by Waitress and Wicked star Alison Luff, Blaine Krauss, Aneesa Folds, Charity Angél Dawson, Vishal Vaidya, Brittnie Price, Juwan Crawley, Deonté L. Warren, Joshua Hinck, Aili Venho, and Onyie Nwachukwu. The album will be released by Broadway Records digitally March 20, with a physical release following April 17.

Get an exclusive first listen to Venho taking on "The Miller's Son" from A Little Night Music below.

Conceived by Hinck and featuring arrangements by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), the album will include both mash-ups and stand-alone arrangements of more than 40 Sondheim songs in total over 12 tracks.

To pre-order Losing My Mind, visit BroadwayRecords.com.