Get a First Look at Ari’el Stachel in Upcoming Episode of Law & Order: SVU

The Tony winner, along with Hadestown's Patrick Page, are guest stars on the March 26 episode on NBC.

Tony winner Ari’el Stachel is going undercover this week in the March 26 episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU. In the episode, “Dance, Lies and Videotape,” a ballerina discovers she's been secretly videotaped for a pornographic website. Stachel plays Sergeant Khaldun, a cop posing as a tech billionaire looking to invest in the ballet company. Hadestown's Patrick Page also guest stars in the episode as Alistair, the creative director of the ballet company, along with actor, filmmaker, and visual artist John Waters. Check out a clip from the upcoming episode above. “Dance, Lies and Videotape” will air at 10 PM ET on NBC. The episode's story is not unlike the 2018 incident in which New York City Ballet fired two principal male dancers after they were implicated in a photo-sharing scandal.