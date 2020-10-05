Get a First Look at Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, More in Hallmark's One Royal Holiday

Broadway veterans Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, and Tom McGowan star in Hallmark Channel's upcoming film One Royal Holiday. Osnes stars as Anna, who takes in a stranded but handsome stranger (Tveit) and his mother (Clark) for the holidays—only to discover they have royal lineage.
Watch the trailer for the film, announced last month to debut November 1 on Hallmark Channel, below. Along with scenes from the movie, the trailer includes a new recording of "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" performed by Tveit and Osnes.
It’s here! The first promo for @hallmarkchannel’s #OneRoyalHoliday! ☃️🏰🎄Recognize those vocals in the background? 😉 Catch the premiere Sat, Oct 31 at 8/7c! @AaronTveit @KrystalJoyBrown @Vicki_Clark pic.twitter.com/8dk6afqPj8— Laura Osnes (@LauraOsnes) October 4, 2020
The Hallmark Channel has also posted interviews with Osnes, Clark, Brown, and McGowan about the holiday film, available at HallmarkChannel.com.
The film is a reunion for Osnes and Clark, who co-starred in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway in 2013, both earning Tony Award nominations for their performances.
One Royal Holiday is part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2020 series, which also features holiday-themed movies starring Jonathan Bennett, Treat Williams, Lacey Chabert, Candace Camerone Bure, Danica McKellar, and Tamara Mowry-Housley. Gettin' the Band Back Together star Marilu Henner will headline Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, about a young woman who discovers via a DNA test that she's Jewish just in time for a romance-filled festival of lights.