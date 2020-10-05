Get a First Look at Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, More in Hallmark's One Royal Holiday

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Get a First Look at Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, More in Hallmark's One Royal Holiday
By Logan Culwell-Block
Oct 05, 2020
 
Osnes takes in a stranger with a royal secret in the holiday film, premiering next month.
Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in <i>One Royal Holiday</i>
Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in One Royal Holiday The Hallmark Channel

Broadway veterans Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Victoria Clark, Krystal Joy Brown, and Tom McGowan star in Hallmark Channel's upcoming film One Royal Holiday. Osnes stars as Anna, who takes in a stranded but handsome stranger (Tveit) and his mother (Clark) for the holidays—only to discover they have royal lineage.

Watch the trailer for the film, announced last month to debut November 1 on Hallmark Channel, below. Along with scenes from the movie, the trailer includes a new recording of "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" performed by Tveit and Osnes.

The Hallmark Channel has also posted interviews with Osnes, Clark, Brown, and McGowan about the holiday film, available at HallmarkChannel.com.

The film is a reunion for Osnes and Clark, who co-starred in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway in 2013, both earning Tony Award nominations for their performances.

One Royal Holiday is part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2020 series, which also features holiday-themed movies starring Jonathan Bennett, Treat Williams, Lacey Chabert, Candace Camerone Bure, Danica McKellar, and Tamara Mowry-Housley. Gettin' the Band Back Together star Marilu Henner will headline Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, about a young woman who discovers via a DNA test that she's Jewish just in time for a romance-filled festival of lights.

Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana and Victoria Clark Star in Cinderella

Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana and Victoria Clark Star in Cinderella

A longtime wish came true Jan. 25 as Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's Cinderella, starring Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana, made its Broadway premiere, in its first preview at the Broadway Theatre.

Read the Playbill.com story.

14 PHOTOS
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Cast
Laura Osnes and Cast Carol Rosegg
Kendal Hartse, Shonica Gooden, Linda Mugleston, Stephanie Gibson, Ann Harada, Jill Abramovitz, Kirstin Tucker, Kristine Bendul and Laura Irion
Kendal Hartse, Shonica Gooden, Linda Mugleston, Stephanie Gibson, Ann Harada, Jill Abramovitz, Kirstin Tucker, Kristine Bendul and Laura Irion Carol Rosegg
Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes
Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Cast
Laura Osnes and Cast Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Victoria Clark
Laura Osnes and Victoria Clark Carol Rosegg
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Cast
Laura Osnes and Cast Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.