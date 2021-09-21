Get a Glimpse of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in 1st Trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Joel Coen film hits theatres in December, followed by Apple TV+ in January.

Something wicked this way comes...it's the new film from Joel Coen: The Tragedy of Macbeth. The movie releases in theatres December 25 (happy holidays!) and will stream on Apple TV+ January 14, 2022. Watch the newly dropped teaser trailer above. The new Shakespeare adaptation stars Tony and Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the Lord and Lady hell-bent on seizing power. It is the first film solo-directed by a Coen brother; Ethan Coen is not involved. The trailer also features glimpses of Tony and Olivier winner Bertie Carvel as Banquo and Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan. Kathryn Hunter can be heard in the trailer as the Witches. The cast also includes Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, and Harry Melling. Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf.