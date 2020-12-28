Get a Sneak Listen to the World Premiere of Shakina Nayfack's Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club

The audio play, available December 29, is the next offering from Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theatre.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival season on Audible continues with the world premiere of Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club by Shakina Nayfack. It is available December 29 within the Audible Plus catalog.

WTF Associate Artistic Director Laura Savia helms the comedy about a vibrant, international group of transgender women banding together at a hotel in Thailand to confront the challenges and joys of gender confirmation surgery. Get an advanced listen in the exclusive clip below.

Nayfack also stars alongside a cast that includes nine actors of trans experience. The complete company features Ivory Aquino, Kate Bornstein (Straight White Men), Liz Lark Brown, Samy Figaredo, Annie Golden (The Full Monty, Violet), Bianca Leigh, Telly Leung (Allegiance, In Transit), Dana Aliya Levinson, Pooya Mohseni, Angelica Ross (Pose), Ita Segev, and Jason Tam (Be More Chill).

The creative team includes sound designer Joanna Fang, dialect coaches Barbara Rubin and Joy Lanceta Coronel, cultural competence consultant Riw Rakkulchon, and assistant director Charlie Barnett IV.

READ: In a World of Zoom Readings, Why Williamstown Theatre Festival Turned to Audible

Other titles in WTF’s 2020 season on Audible include the Tennessee Williams masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire , Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler,and Animals by Stacy Osei-Kuffour's, all available now; along with Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue; the world premiere musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes; and Sanaz Toossi’s world premiere Wish You Were Here—all to be released in early 2021.