Get a Sneak Peek at Playbill’s 2021 Calendar, Celebrating the Golden Age of Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Sep 25, 2020
 
Now available for pre-order, the date keeper features 12 shows and production notes for each one.
On Broadway: The 2021 Playbill Wall Calendar

Playbill has revealed a sneak peek of its 2021 calendar, celebrating musicals from the Golden Age of Broadway. Among the shows highlighted are The Music Man, Porgy and Bess, Annie Get Your Gun, and West Side Story.

Each month features a Playbill cover and history notes, making this Broadway calendar the perfect souvenir for every theatre fan. Rounding out the shows included are The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, Camelot, Anything Goes, Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady, South Pacific, and Kiss Me, Kate.

Purchase before October 1, and shoppers will get 25 percent off. Click here to buy, only available from the Playbill Store.

