Get a Sneak Peek at Signature Theatre's Rent

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson musical will usher live performances back to the Arlington, Virginia, venue.

Watch the cast of Signature Theatre's production of Rent rehearse the Jonathan Larson musical in the video above. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical reopens Signature’s MAX Theatre beginning November 2. Opening night is November 4.

Directed by Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, the Tony-winning musical will play the Arlington, Virginia, venue through January 2, 2022.

The cast features Jake Loewenthal as Mark Cohen, Vincent Kempski (Signature’s Assassins) as Roger Davis, Arianna Rosario (On Your Feet!, upcoming West Side Story film) as Mimi Marquez, David Merino (Rent national tour) as Angel Dumott Schunard, Josh A. Dawson (Beautiful) as Tom Collins, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature’s Simply Sondheim) as Maureen Johnson, Ines Nassara (Signature’s Spunk) as Joanne Jefferson, and Da'Von T. Moody (Signature’s Gun & Powder) as Benjamin Coffin III.

The ensemble includes Kaiyla Gross, Imani Branch, Adelina Mitchell, Solomon Parker III, Usman Ali Ishaq, Jimmy Mavrikes, and Devin Bowles with swings Ricardo Blagrove, Alex De Bard, Emmanuel Kikoni, and Sarah Anne Sillers.

The production also features choreography by Rickey Tripp, scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Erik Teague, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Ryan Hickey, and wig design by Anne Nesmith with Signature casting by Kelly d'Amboise and Jorge Acevedo and New York casting by Stewart/Whitley.

“Rent is a musical about love, loss, and community,” said Gardiner in an earlier statement. “After this past year where we’ve all felt isolated and disconnected, reopening Signature's doors with this story about beautiful warriors and agents for change who found each other amidst unimaginable loss feels incredibly resonant.”

