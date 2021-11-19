Get a Sneak Peek at Sutton Foster in Anything Goes Live from London's West End

By Logan Culwell-Block
Nov 19, 2021
 
Watch Foster re-creating her Tony-winning performances as Reno Sweeney in clips from the live-on-stage filming of Anything Goes, hitting U.K. and Ireland cinemas November 28.

Sutton Foster re-creates her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in a new film of Anything Goes captured live on stage from London's West End hitting cinemas November 28. Get a sneak preview of "Friendship" and "Blow, Gabriel, Blow" from the presentation above.

The Cole Porter musical, which began performances July 23 at the Barbican Theatre prior to an official opening August 4, will be seen in 450 cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland November 28 and December 1. Tickets for the screenings are available by visiting AnythingGoesMusicalCinema.com.

The production will return to the West End for a second summer run at the Barbican Theatre in 2022, following a U.K. tour beginning April 11, 2022 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Bristol.

Joining Foster are Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival starring Foster, returned to direct and choreograph the revival.

The Barbican production also has set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

