Get a Sneak Peek of Ariana DeBose in the Schmigadoon Spotlight

The Tony nominee and upcoming West Side Story star leads an ensemble of school children in "You Must Always Try Your Best" in an upcoming episode.

Tony nominee Ariana DeBose musically teaches a one-room schoolhouse of youngsters while leading them in "You Must Always Try Your Best" in this clip from Schmigadoon. The song is featured in the series' fourth episode, which hits streamer Apple TV+ July 30. Watch the sneak peek above.

DeBose, an alum of Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton, and more, recently apppeared on screen in another musical comedy: The Prom. Later this year, she'll be seen in the new film adaptation of West Side Story, playing Anita.

Schmigadoon stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a vacationing couple who cross a bridge and find themselves trapped in a magical town that appears out of the mist. Sound familiar? The series, created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, parodies the Golden Age of musicals, paying homage to such Broadway favorites as The Music Man, Carousel, Oklahoma!, and of course, Brigadoon, among many others.

Also featured in the cast are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Jane Krakowski, Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Aaron Tveit, The Light in the Piazza alum Dove Cameron, Avenue Q favorite Ann Harada, Chicago alum Jaime Camil, and Portlandia star Fred Armisen.

The six-episode series premiered on Apple TV+ July 16, with new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays through August 13.

Barry Sonnefeld directs the series from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal Television.