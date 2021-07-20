Get a Sneak Peek of Ben Platt in Broken Diamonds

By Logan Culwell-Block
Jul 20, 2021
 
The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner stars as an aspiring writer caring for his sister in the upcoming new film.

Tony and Grammy winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle) co-star as siblings dealing with the death of their father in Broken Diamonds, releasing in movie theatres and on demand July 23. Watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming film above.

Platt plays an aspiring writer with dreams of living in Paris, but everything gets put on hold when he is put in charge of his older sister (Kirke) struggling with schizophrenia. Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Alphonso McAuley (Breaking In) co-star.

Broken Diamonds features a screenplay by Steve Waverly, based on his own life story. Peter Sattler directs the film for Black Label Media (La La Land).

Platt also stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, reprising his Tony-winning performance in the title role.

A First Look at the Film Adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen Starring Ben Platt

A First Look at the Film Adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen Starring Ben Platt

9 PHOTOS
<i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Dear Evan Hansen Universal Pictures
Ben Platt in <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen Erika Doss/Universal Pictures
Ben Platt and Nik Dodani in <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Ben Platt and Nik Dodani in Dear Evan Hansen Erika Doss/Universal Pictures
Colton Ryan and Ben Platt in <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Colton Ryan and Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen Erika Doss/Universal Pictures
in <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Amy Adams and Danny Pino in Dear Evan Hansen Erika Doss/Universal Pictures
Ben Platt and Amandla Stenberg in <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Ben Platt and Amandla Stenberg in Dear Evan Hansen Erika Doss/Universal Pictures
Ben Platt and Julianne Moore in <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Ben Platt and Julianne Moore in Dear Evan Hansen Erika Doss/Universal Pictures
in <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen Erika Doss/Universal Pictures
Ben Platt and in <i>Dear Evan Hansen</i>
Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever in Dear Evan Hansen Erika Doss/Universal Pictures
