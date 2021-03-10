Get a Sneak Peek of Nicholas Edwards' ‘Shiksa Goddess’ From Virtual The Last 5 Years

The star plays Jamie opposite Nasia Thomas as Cathy in the upcoming streaming production.

Jamie might be breaking his mother's heart in The Last Five Years, but the performer playing him—Nicholas Edwards—is melting ours. Check out the Broadway alum singing "Shiksa Godess" in a sneak peek of the upcoming site-specific, virtual production of the Jason Robert Brown musical above.

The two-hander also stars Nasia Thomas (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) as Cathy. As previously reported, the Out of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel Theatre Company site-specific digital staging will be available March 15–28, after a delay from February.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by three-time Tony winner Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), the musical follows two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Cathy tells her story backwards, while Jamie tells his story chronologically; the two characters only interact once—at their wedding—in the middle of the show.

The creative team includes Tony recipient Jason Michael Webb, who directs and musically direct the production, with costume design by Siene Zoë Allen, production design by Adam Honoré, makeup by Tina Scariano, associate direction by Christina Franklin, and associate music direction by Cynthia Meng. The producing consultant is Blair Russell (Slave Play).

READ: Black Broadway Producers You Should Know: Blair Russell

The stage manager is Egypt Dixon, who's joined on the team by assistant stage manager Joshua Christensen, co-producer and film advisor Joanna White-Oldham, director of photography and videographer Brian Bon, assistant cameraperson Milton Guanga, and sound operator is Nicole Maupin. Sound editing is by Carin M. Ford with video editing by Dimly Wit Productions. The orchestra features Cynthia Meng, Sterling Elliott, Orlando Wells, Jonathan Linden, Chelton Grey, and Brandon Brooks.

