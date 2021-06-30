Get a Sneak Peek of Upcoming Episode of Central Park, Featuring Leslie Odom Jr.

By Andrew Gans
Jun 30, 2021
 
The Apple TV+ musical comedy also features the voices of Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

Get a sneak peek of the July 2 episode of the Apple TV+ series Central Park, which kicked off its second season June 25, above. Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. stars.

From creators, writers, and executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, the Season 2 voice cast also includes Gad, Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

In the upcoming episode "Of Course You Realize This Means Ward," Owen (Odom Jr.) oversees a kids' field trip in the park, while Molly (Raver-Lampman) and Cole (Burgess) help Brendan (Eugene Cordero) with his indoor kite competition, and Bitsy (Tucci) and her brother write memoirs.

The series has been recognized with an Emmy nomination for Odom, Jr. and an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Animated Series.

Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz and Robin Schwartz also executive produce the series, which is produced for Apple by 20th Television.

Look Back at Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr.’s Career Highlights

Look Back at Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr.’s Career Highlights

28 PHOTOS
Front: Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr.<br> Back: Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness
(Front) Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr. (Back) Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams and Leslie Odom, Jr.
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom Jr. ("Sam Strickland") and Megan Hilty ("Ivy Lynn") in Season 2, Episode 8: "The Bells and Whistles"
Leslie Odom Jr. and Megan Hilty on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr. on <i>Law &amp; Order: SVU</i>
Leslie Odom Jr. on Law & Order: SVU NBCUniversal
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr.
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr. in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman (center) and the cast
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman, and the cast in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karen Olivo in tick, tick… BOOM!
