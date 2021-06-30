Get a Sneak Peek of Upcoming Episode of Central Park, Featuring Leslie Odom Jr.

The Apple TV+ musical comedy also features the voices of Josh Gad, Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

Get a sneak peek of the July 2 episode of the Apple TV+ series Central Park, which kicked off its second season June 25, above. Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. stars.

From creators, writers, and executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, the Season 2 voice cast also includes Gad, Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

In the upcoming episode "Of Course You Realize This Means Ward," Owen (Odom Jr.) oversees a kids' field trip in the park, while Molly (Raver-Lampman) and Cole (Burgess) help Brendan (Eugene Cordero) with his indoor kite competition, and Bitsy (Tucci) and her brother write memoirs.

The series has been recognized with an Emmy nomination for Odom, Jr. and an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Animated Series.

Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz and Robin Schwartz also executive produce the series, which is produced for Apple by 20th Television.

