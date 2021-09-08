Get a Sneak Preview of Nick Blaemire's Soon at Prima Theatre

Written by the Godspell star and Glory Days writer, the musical centers on a young woman facing certain apocalypse from her living room couch.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania's Prima Theatre returns to in-theatre performance with Nick Blaemire's Soon, running October 1-23. The musical centers on Charlie, a young woman waiting for the apocalypse on her couch. Watch Imani Moss sing from the score above.

Directed by Michael O'Brien, Soon stars Moss as Charlie with Matt Donzella as Jonah. Prima is co-producing the show with 11th Hour Theatre Company in Philadelphia, where the production will play a two-week run following its Pennsylvania performances.

Watch Donzella sing "Waiting" below.

Soon had its world premiere at Washington, D.C.'s Signature Theatre in 2015. Blaemire's other musicals include Glory Days and Edge of the World, the latter of which recently released a concept album featuring Ethan Slater, Norbert Leo Butz, and Lilli Cooper. Blaemire is also a performer, and has been seen on Broadway in Godspell and Cry-Baby.

For more information, visit PrimaTheatre.org.