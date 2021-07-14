Get a Sneak Preview of This Week's New Episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

By Logan Culwell-Block
Jul 14, 2021
 
The students of East High decide to use some theatrical magic to fight back against rival North High in this exclusive clip from the Disney+ series.

In this exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the students of East High come up with a plan to fight back against the students of North High, who are mounting a rival production of Beauty and the Beast to go up against East High's own production of the Disney favorite at the Menkies (also known as The Alan Menken Awards).

"The Transformation," the 10th episode of the series' second season, premieres on Disney+ July 16.

The sophomore season features some new faces, including Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Roman Banks, along with Asher Angel, Derek Hough, and Olivia Rose Keegan. Returning as series regulars from the show's debut season are Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. Tim Federle (Broadway's Tuck Everlasting) is the series' creator and showrunner.

WATCH: Roman Banks and Andrew Barth Feldman Find Out Which Household Objects They'd Be Transformed Into in Beast's Castle

A Sneak Peek at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+

14 PHOTOS
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, and Julia Lester in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Natalie Cass
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Olivia Rodrigo and Matt Cornett in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Natalie Cass
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series_Disney+_Production Photos_2019_HR
Olivia Rodrigo in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+
Matt Cornett in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Matt Cornett in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
Frankie A. Rodriguez in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Frankie A. Rodriguez in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
Dara Reneé and Olivia Rodrigo in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Dara Reneé and Olivia Rodrigo in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Sofia Wylie in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Olivia Rodrigo and Julia Lester in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
in <i>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</i>
Frankie A. Rodriguez, Sofia Wylie, and Lauryn Carino in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Fred Hayes
