Get a Sneak Preview of This Week's New Episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The students of East High decide to use some theatrical magic to fight back against rival North High in this exclusive clip from the Disney+ series.

In this exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the students of East High come up with a plan to fight back against the students of North High, who are mounting a rival production of Beauty and the Beast to go up against East High's own production of the Disney favorite at the Menkies (also known as The Alan Menken Awards). "The Transformation," the 10th episode of the series' second season, premieres on Disney+ July 16. The sophomore season features some new faces, including Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Roman Banks, along with Asher Angel, Derek Hough, and Olivia Rose Keegan. Returning as series regulars from the show's debut season are Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. Tim Federle (Broadway's Tuck Everlasting) is the series' creator and showrunner. WATCH: Roman Banks and Andrew Barth Feldman Find Out Which Household Objects They'd Be Transformed Into in Beast's Castle A Sneak Peek at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+ A Sneak Peek at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+ 14 PHOTOS