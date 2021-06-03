Get an Exclusive 1st Listen to "Sunday" From the New SUF/SOND Album A Perfect Little Death

Created by singer-songwriter Eleri Ward, the album marries the songs of Stephen Sondheim with the sounds of Sufjan Stevens.

Combining the songs from musical theatre composer Stephen Sondheim with the ethereal sounds of indie-pop performer Sufjan Steves, singer-songwriter Eleri Ward has created her own brand: SUF/SOND. The first SUF/SOND album, A Perfect Little Death from Ghostlight Records, drops digitally June 4, but Playbill has an exclusive first listen at the track "Sunday" from the album. Listen above. Ward's cover of “Johanna (Reprise)” posted on TikTok prompted listener requests for more, and from that, an album was born. She recorded the entire album from a closet in her apartment during the pandemic. A Perfect Little Death contains 13 tracks of Sondheim numbers. Pre-save the album from Ghostlight Records here.