Get an Up Close Look at the Exhibit Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen

By Roberto Araujo
Aug 09, 2021
 
Costumes From Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King, More are now on Display in Times Square.

Costumes from Broadway's Six, Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, and more are now on display in Times Square as part of a new exhibition Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen, now open to the public for a limited engagement at 234 West 42nd Street.

The exhibition hails from the Costume Industry Coalition, a group created in 2020 to advocate for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry and recognize costume contributions to the entertainment industry.

Displays include costumes from the Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tour productions of A Soldier’s Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, and Wicked. Represented from the world of TV are The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dickinson, and Saturday Night Live, along with the films Respect and No Time to Die.

In addition, costumes from American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet spotlight the world of dance while outfits from Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Broadway Bares, and more are on display. The exhibit also features a pop-up Playbill Store for theatre fans to buy merchandise from their favorite shows.

A Look Inside "Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen" Exhibit in Times Square

18 PHOTOS
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen Marc J. Franklin
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen Marc J. Franklin
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
Dear Evan Hansen, costume design by Emily Rebholz Marc J. Franklin
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
Side Show, costume design by Paul Tazewell Marc J. Franklin
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
Six: the Musical, costume design by Gabriella Slade Marc J. Franklin
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
A Soldier's Play, costume design by Dede Ayite Marc J. Franklin
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
The Cher Show, costume design by Bob Mackie Marc J. Franklin
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
Aladdin, costume design by Gregg Barnes Marc J. Franklin
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
The Lion King, costume design by Julie Taymor with mask and puppet design by Julie Taymor and Michael Curry Marc J. Franklin
Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen_Times Square_2021_HR
Frozen, costume design by Christopher Oram Marc J. Franklin
