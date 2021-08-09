Get an Up Close Look at the Exhibit Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen

Costumes from Broadway's Six, Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, and more are now on display in Times Square as part of a new exhibition Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen, now open to the public for a limited engagement at 234 West 42nd Street.
The exhibition hails from the Costume Industry Coalition, a group created in 2020 to advocate for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry and recognize costume contributions to the entertainment industry.
Displays include costumes from the Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tour productions of A Soldier’s Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, and Wicked. Represented from the world of TV are The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dickinson, and Saturday Night Live, along with the films Respect and No Time to Die.
In addition, costumes from American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet spotlight the world of dance while outfits from Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Broadway Bares, and more are on display. The exhibit also features a pop-up Playbill Store for theatre fans to buy merchandise from their favorite shows.