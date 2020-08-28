Get College Theatre Audition Tips From University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Ball State University August 28

Faculty from the two theatre programs will take your questions during the live interview.

Faculty from theatre programs at University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Ball State University go live on Playbill August 28 to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

Notable alumni of the theatre schools include Jada Pinkett Smith, Isaac Cole Powell, Mary-Louise Parker, Wesley Taylor, Gary Beach, Jacob Brent, Dave Thomas Brown, Jennifer Ehle, Billy Magnussen, Terrence Mann, Joe Mantello, Missi Pyle, and Lauren Ward (from UNCSA); and Collins Conley, Pearl Rhein, Joyce DeWitt, and Scott Halberstadt, (from BSU).

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1 PM ET, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Interviews are available to watch on demand after the live streams at Playbill.com/CollegeTheatreAuditions.

