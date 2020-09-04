Get College Theatre Audition Tips From Webster and Millikin Universities September 4

Faculty from the two theatre programs will take your questions during the live interview.

Faculty from theatre programs at Webster University and Millikin University go live on Playbill September 4 to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question, click here.

Notable alumni of the theatre schools include Jenifer Lewis, Marsha Mason, Jerry Mitchell, Norbert Leo Butz, and Kevin Earley (from WU); and Sierra Boggess, Jodi Benson, Joel Kim Booster, and Timothy Shew (from MU).

The talk is the concluding segment of Playbill and The Growing Studio's College Theatre Auditions series. You can watch past interviews on demand at Playbill.com/CollegeTheatreAuditions.

If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors, and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.