Get Even's Emily Carey Talks About Her West End Background, Dream Roles, and Twisty Netflix Drama

Carey can currently be seen on the soapy teen drama, which premiered on Netflix stateside in July.

Emily Carey can currently be seen as the troubled Mika on Get Even, now streaming on Netflix—but she hails from "the theatre, dahling," as she joked when she joined Playbill's Stream Stealers August 20.

An alum of Shrek and The Sound of Music, Carey was one of several theatre performers cast in Get Even, with the end result being that they were often blasting show tunes between takes and in their trailers. In fact, the playlist Carey created to get into character was filled with sad songs from Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton.

Though she has yet to appear on Broadway, Carey does have her eye on a few roles when theatre returns. Watch the interview above to hear what roles she's dying to take on, how Get Even is more than just a soapy murder mystery, and more!

Hosted by Playbill's editor-in-chief Mark Peikert, Stream Stealers is the twice-weekly talk show where theatre vets talk about their onstage pasts and their current film and TV projects. Tune in on Playbill's YouTube Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 PM ET.