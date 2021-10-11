Get Inspired With These 34 Broadway Costume Ideas for Halloween

From Sweeney Todd to Beetlejuice, bring the theatrics to your Halloween season.

With larger-than-life characters and innovative designs, the theatre has long been a source of inspiration for Halloween costumes. Costume designers have a unique ability to tell a story in an outfit and convey a personality and a mood with clothing, making it easily translatable for the spooky holiday.

From the terrifying Sweeney Todd to the mischievous Beetlejuice, make your Halloween season theatrical with these 34 Broadway costume ideas.

