Get Inspired With These 34 Broadway Costume Ideas for Halloween

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 11, 2021
 
From Sweeney Todd to Beetlejuice, bring the theatrics to your Halloween season.
<i>Sweeney Todd</i>, <i>Hadestown</i>, and <i>Beetlejuice</i>
With larger-than-life characters and innovative designs, the theatre has long been a source of inspiration for Halloween costumes. Costume designers have a unique ability to tell a story in an outfit and convey a personality and a mood with clothing, making it easily translatable for the spooky holiday.

From the terrifying Sweeney Todd to the mischievous Beetlejuice, make your Halloween season theatrical with these 34 Broadway costume ideas.

68 PHOTOS
Sherie Rene Scott in The Little Mermaid.
Ursula Per Breiehagen
The Little Mermaid Playbill - Opening Night
The Little Mermaid – Costume design by Tatiana Noginova
Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera.
The Phantom Joan Marcus
The Phantom of the Opera Playbill - Opening Night, Jan 1988
The Phantom of the Opera – Costume design by Maria Björnson
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_02_HR.jpg
Asaka Joan Marcus
Once on This Island Playbill - Opening Night
Once on This Island – Costume design by Clint Ramos
Billy Porter in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Lola Matthew Murphy
Kinky Boots Playbill - Opening Night
Kinky Boots – costume design by Gregg Barnes
Angela Lansbury and George Hearn in Sweeney Todd
Mrs. Lovett and Sweeney Todd Martha Swope
Sweeney Todd Playbill - Feb 1979
Sweeney Todd – Franne Lee
