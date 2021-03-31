Get Spooked March 31 With a Ghostlight Virtual Theatre Tour

Tim Dolan of Broadway Up Close takes fans beyond the curtain in this Playbill Experiences event.

Join Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan March 31 as he leads guests on a virtual journey through Broadway’s haunted past in Playbill Social Selects' next digital offering. Set against the backdrop of the ghostlight superstition (in which a light must always stay on inside theatres), Dolan shares stories of spirits that still lurk in the shadows backstage.

This virtual experience is more than just a few ghost stories—Dolan will also unearth the history surrounding the theaters where the sightings took place, beginning in 1893 and moving forward through time.

Click here to purchase tickets. As part of the purchase, audiences receive a downloadable map to follow Dolan's virtual footsteps as he brings participants around town.

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Tim created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

Looking forward to more Broadway tours? Sign up for the Broadway's Beginnings tour (November 17) and Broadway's Ruins (November 24).


